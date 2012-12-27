ISTANBUL Dec 27 Turkish lender Vakifbank
applied to Capital Markets Board and Istanbul Stock
Exchange to issue bonds worth 1 billion lira ($557 million) of
varying maturities, it said on Thursday.
The bond will consist of three tranches, and the first
tranche will be worth 250 million lira with a maturity of 143
days, the bank said.
The second tranche will be worth 600 million lira with 168
days maturity, and the last tranche of 150 million lira will
have a maturity of 364 days.
($1 = 1.7940 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Jason Neely)