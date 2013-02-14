BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
ISTANBUL Feb 14 Turkish state lender Vakifbank on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 450.7 million lira ($256 million), beating a Reuters poll forecast of 417 million.
The bank said its 2012 net profit rose to 1.46 billion lira from 1.23 billion the previous year.
($1 = 1.7635 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.