ISTANBUL Aug 6 Turkey's Vakifbank said on Tuesday its net profit rose to 382 million lira ($198 million), up 35 percent on the previous year and beating a forecast of 345 million lira in a Reuters poll.

Turkish banks as a whole saw strong loan demand in the second quarter, but analysts forecast the profit trend could turn negative through the rest of the year as underlying interest rates rise.

($1 = 1.9303 Turkish liras) (Writing by Nick Tattersall)