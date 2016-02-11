ISTANBUL Feb 11 Turkish state-run lender Vakifbank said on Thursday its 2015 net profit rose 10 percent to 1.93 billion lira ($660 million).

Its loanbook was worth 123.8 billion lira at the end of last year, the bank also said in a filing with the stock exchange. Net income in 2014 was 1.75 billion lira. ($1 = 2.92 liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)