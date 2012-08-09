ISTANBUL Aug 9 Turkish state lender Vakifbank on Thursday posted a 18.6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 284.4 million lira ($160 million), exceeding forecasts.

The bank had been expected to make a profit of 276.8 million lira, according to the average forecast in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. Vakifbank had net income of 239.85 million lira in the same period of 2011. ($1 = 1.7808 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)