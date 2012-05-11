ISTANBUL May 11 Turkish state lender Vakifbank on Friday posted a 2.6 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 419.8 million lira ($235 million), far exceeding forecasts.

The bank had been expected to make a profit of 332 million lira, according to the average forecast in a Reuters poll of six analysts. Vakifbank had net income of 409 million lira in the same period of 2011. ($1 = 1.7856 Turkish liras) (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)