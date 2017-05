ISTANBUL Feb 16 Turkish lender Vakifbank posted a net profit of 1.75 billion lira ($715.31 million) in 2014, jumping 10 percent from a year earlier and matching a Reuters poll forecast.

The bank, which emailed its financial results on Monday, had a net profit of 683 million lira in the fourth quarter, posting a rise of 61 percent.

($1 = 2.4465 liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasah Afanasieva)