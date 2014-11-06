UPDATE 2-Britain to sell Green Investment Bank to Macquarie in 2.3 bln pound deal
* Sale opposed by environmental groups, some lawmakers (Adds quotes, details)
ISTANBUL Nov 6 Turkish lender Vakifbank posted a net profit of 347.7 million lira ($154.3 million) in the third quarter, jumping 36 percent from a year earlier but just below a Reuters poll forecast of 354 million lira.
The bank, which made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, had a net profit of 256.5 million lira in the same period a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 2.2528 Turkish lira) (Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
* Sale opposed by environmental groups, some lawmakers (Adds quotes, details)
LONDON, April 20 OPEC and some of the most important hedge funds active in commodities reached an understanding on oil market rebalancing during informal briefings held in the second half of 2016.