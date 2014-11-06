ISTANBUL Nov 6 Turkish lender Vakifbank posted a net profit of 347.7 million lira ($154.3 million) in the third quarter, jumping 36 percent from a year earlier but just below a Reuters poll forecast of 354 million lira.

The bank, which made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, had a net profit of 256.5 million lira in the same period a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 2.2528 Turkish lira) (Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)