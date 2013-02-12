LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Junior bondholders have been dealt
yet another blow this week as Spain's Banco de Valencia is
poised to write off as much as 90% of the value of its
subordinated debt in a bid to restructure without having to rely
on public aid.
The near wipeout in the instruments follows hot on the heels
of the nationalisation of Dutch Bank SNS Reaal late last month
and a shock decision to leave junior bondholders with nothing at
all.
Though not as aggressive as SNS, Valencia will leave
bondholders with just 10%-15% of their original investment.
Compatriot Bankia, meanwhile, is in the process of thrashing
out a similarly aggressive restructuring that could leave
investors, including retail accounts, with equity rather than
cash in the failed bank.
Bankers say the bold move by regulators could now extend to
senior bondholders, who so far - except for those in Denmark -
have been left untouched in European bank restructurings.
"It feels like regulators are getting more aggressive, even
in the periphery; and for that reason I think we're likely to
see the bail-in brought forward to 2015 rather than 2018," said
a London-based hybrid capital banker, referring to EU plans to
impose losses on senior bondholders.
LESS CUSHION
Banco de Valencia was one of four Spanish banks bailed out
by the state during the financial crisis, alongside Bankia,
CatalunyaCaixa and NovaGaliciaBank (NGB).
Some sold preference shares - which sit near the back of the
queue and count as Tier 2 capital in the event of default - to
retail investors in order to increase solvency ratios. Tier 2
investors rank below senior bondholders.
The buffer that Tier 2 debt provides against potential
losses has given investors more comfort in senior unsecured bank
paper, allowing issuers to sell bonds with maturities that
exceed the targeted 2018 date for bail-ins.
The differential between the Senior and Subordinated iTraxx
indices widened to around 116bp in the wake of SNS Reaal's
nationalisation, and has so far stuck around those levels.
More aggressive rhetoric from some politicians last week
about making senior bondholders share the pain in future
bailouts could see senior spreads widen out and the cost of
issuing such debt rise.
Last week, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland called for
senior bail-in plans to be expedited to 2015.
The Dutch Finance Minister, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, considered
including senior bondholders in the SNS expropriation, but
backed off, fearing an unfavourable market reaction.
"Theoretically, even more creditors of SNS Reaal and SNS
Bank might have been expropriated, that is, creditors on an
equal footing with depositors: the ordinary creditors," he said
in a letter to parliament explaining the move.
"This includes uncovered bank bonds, also known as 'senior
bonds'. This option was dropped, however, because of expected
adverse effects on financial stability."
Up until recently, investors would have been forgiven for
thinking their money was safer in the hands of a peripheral bank
like Valencia with a wary regulator that is more likely to leave
investors with something rather than nothing.
Peripheral countries had shown themselves to be terrified of
contagion. When Anglo Irish was nationalised back in January
2009, subordinated bondholders were written down to 20% a year
and a half later as part of a tender offer designed to avoid
hurting sentiment in the country's stronger banks. And senior
bondholders were left untouched.
But the tide seems to be changing for peripheral banks that
are taking aggressive action to avoid going cap in hand to their
taxpayers.
