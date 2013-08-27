ZURICH Aug 27 Banking and finance company
Valartis Group said on Tuesday it was looking to sell
or merge its Swiss private banking business in coming months as
it reported a fall in net profit to almost zero in the first
half of the year.
Valartis, which had client assets of 7.9 billion Swiss
francs ($8.6 billion) at the end of June, said its Swiss bank
managed about a fifth of that total, but accounted for almost a
third of its general and administrative costs.
Swiss private banks have been looking to cut costs as they
grapple with low interest rates and slack client activity which
have eaten into profits, as well as costly regulation like the
U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, which targets U.S. tax
evaders with offshore accounts and comes into force in 2014.
Chief Executive Gustav Steinbolt said Valartis could look to
merge the Swiss business with another Swiss bank, keeping a
stake in the combined entity, or seek an outright sale. He said
other banks had expressed interest in the unit, but declined to
give further details.
For the first half of the year, net profit slumped 96
percent to 0.1 million Swiss francs from 3.9 million francs a
year earlier.
The Zurich-based company, which also has private banking
businesses in Austria and Liechtenstein, said in a statement the
Swiss unit was unlikely to be able to grow big enough to
generate sustainable profits.
Valartis, which launched its "Private Banking Plus" strategy
in 2008 to focus on its wealth management business for wealthy
private clients and institutional investors, said the proposed
sale was part of an effort to establish "a sustainable and
reasonable cost base".
($1 = 0.9231 Swiss francs)
