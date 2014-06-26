BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
June 26 Valartis Group AG : * Says is expecting a significantly lower group net result for the first
half-year 2014 * Says expecting a significant group loss for the first half-year 2014 * Loss caused by reduced net interest income due to shortfall from disposal at
* Loss caused by reduced net interest income due to shortfall from disposal at 2013 end of a part of bond portfolio to reduce risk profile
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018.