Aug 26 Valartis Group AG : * Says H1 loss for continued operations amounting to CHF 11.2 million * Says H1 interest income for continued operations decreased to CHF 4.8 million

(30.6.2013: CHF 8.4 million) * Says H1 operating income amounted to CHF 21.9 million (30.6.2013: CHF 31.3

million) * Says assured to again achieve profit from operational business

million) * Says assured to again achieve profit from operational business

activities, after 2013 and 2014 being years of adjustments