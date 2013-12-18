(Corrects headline to say Harland Clarke, not Valassis, will
acquire Valassis)
Dec 18 Dec 18 Valassis
Communications Inc :
* Harland clarke holdings corp. to acquire Valassis for $34.04
per share in
cash
* Says transaction value of approximately $1.84 billion
* Says valassis' board of directors has recommended that its
stockholders
tender their shares in the transaction
* Says Harland Clarke Holdings will finance the acquisition
with cash on hand
and new borrowings
* Harland Clarke has received committed financing from Credit
Suisse, bofa
Merrill Lynch and Citigroup global markets
* Transaction was unanimously approved by both the Valassis and
Harland Clarke
Holdings boards of directors
