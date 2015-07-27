MUMBAI, July 27 India's Rajesh Exports Ltd said on Monday it bought Valcambi, the world's largest gold refining company, in an all-cash deal worth $400 million.

The company was selected after a global search by Valcambi's existing owners led by Newmont Mining Corp, the world's largest gold jewellery maker said.

The deal will help it secure raw material supplies and will add to earnings per share, the company said.

India is the world's biggest consumer of gold, with annual demand hovering around 900 tonnes per year. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)