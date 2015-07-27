* Deal to help Rajesh secure gold bars at lower price
* Valcambi to raise capacity of Rajesh's Indian refinery to
200 T
* Valcambi to increase its direct sales of gold bars in
India
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, July 27 Indian jeweller Rajesh Exports
Ltd has agreed to buy Swiss company Valcambi, the
world's largest gold refiner, for $400 million to secure raw
material supplies at lower prices and add technological
expertise to expand operations at home.
Rajesh Exports, the world's largest gold jewellery maker,
will next year raise the capacity of its Indian refinery to 200
tonnes per year from 80 tonnes now with the help of Valcambi's
technology, its chairman Rajesh Mehta told Reuters on Monday.
Rajesh Exports sealed the all-cash deal after a global sales
process conducted by Valcambi's owners, led by U.S.-based
Newmont Mining Corp that has a 60.6 percent stake in it
and will continue to supply Valcambi with raw material for the
next five years.
"Valcambi can fulfil entire gold requirement of India,"
Mehta told a news conference, adding the deal will help it get
gold bars at lower prices.
India is the world's biggest consumer of gold, with annual
demand hovering around 900 tonnes per year. Valcambi has the
capacity to refine as much as 1,600 tonnes of gold a year,
nearly double India's annual consumption.
Credit Suisse, which once owned Valcambi, will fund nearly
30-35 percent of the acquisition cost, Mehta said and the
remainder would come from Rajesh Exports' internal accruals.
"Valcambi has world class refining technology. So it will
help the Indian company in setting up or expanding refining
capacity if it wants," said analyst Bhargava N. Vaidya of B.N.
Vaidya Associates.
DIRECT SUPPLY
Over the past three years, Valcambi has on average refined
and sold 945 tonnes gold and 325 tonnes silver per year.
"Nearly 50 percent of our gold bars lands in India through
direct and indirect channels like banks. Now we can sell gold
bars to many more customers directly," Valcambi Chief Executive
Michael Mesaric told Reuters.
Valcambi's senior management team, including Mesaric, will
join Rajesh Exports to help the ownership transition and future
expansion, the Indian company said.
Mesaric said in the statement that Valcambi would look to
use Rajesh's technical expertise to produce innovative gold
products in the European markets.
Shares of Rajesh Exports ended 1.6 percent higher at 540.85
rupees after hitting a lifetime high of 549.70 rupees earlier in
the day. The shares have nearly quadrupled so far in 2015.
(Additional reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Richard Pullin
and Susan Thomas)