* Aquila oks Australian coal mine co-development with Vale
* Says agrees despite dispute to avert triggering project
buy-out clause
* Pursuing two options for port and rail line usage
SYDNEY, Dec 21 Vale and
Australia's Aquila Resources have jointly agreed to
proceed with development of the Eagle Downs coal mine in
Australia, ending a lengthy dispute between the two companies
and averting a forced sale of Aquila's stake.
Aquila said it signed off on the project to avoid triggering
a rights clause that could have forced a discounted sale of its
50 percent share to Brazil's Vale.
Vale was not immediately available for comment.
The mine is expected to produce an average of 4.5 million
tones a year of hard coking coal used in steelmaking in the
initial 10 years of operation, Aquila said in a statement.
Aquila had been fighting against a preferred option by Vale
to develop the mine ahead of port and rail links to the project,
but said in a statement a joint management committee had
approved the plan.
Aquila estimates the cost at $1.25 billion, equally
shouldered by the 50-50 partners.
Vale has said Aquila's preference of beginning work on both
simultaneously would delay production by a year.
Earlier this year, Aquila accused the Brazilian miner of not
acting in "good faith" and delaying the project to weaken
Aquila's cashflow to force it to sell its stake in Eagle Downs
below value.
Aquila said it voted in favour of Vale's option to avoid the
risk of a buy-out right arising in favour of Vale under
conditions set out in the joint venture agreement.
An Aquila spokesman said the company sees its stake as a
"highly valuable asset in the strategically significant market
for hard coking coal".
The partners were trying to identify and secure a suitable
port and rail network for the project, according to the
spokesman.
One option could be utilising facilities created by an
expansion of Queensland state's Wiggins Island port terminal,
details of which are expected in the first quarter of next year.
This would see capacity available in late 2015.
Vale and Aquila have also each applied individually for
capacity at a proposed new coal terminal at Dudgeon Point in
Queensland, which is expected to be available in 2017.