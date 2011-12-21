* Aquila oks Australian coal mine co-development with Vale

* Says agrees despite dispute to avert triggering project buy-out clause

* Pursuing two options for port and rail line usage

SYDNEY, Dec 21 Vale and Australia's Aquila Resources have jointly agreed to proceed with development of the Eagle Downs coal mine in Australia, ending a lengthy dispute between the two companies and averting a forced sale of Aquila's stake.

Aquila said it signed off on the project to avoid triggering a rights clause that could have forced a discounted sale of its 50 percent share to Brazil's Vale.

Vale was not immediately available for comment.

The mine is expected to produce an average of 4.5 million tones a year of hard coking coal used in steelmaking in the initial 10 years of operation, Aquila said in a statement.

Aquila had been fighting against a preferred option by Vale to develop the mine ahead of port and rail links to the project, but said in a statement a joint management committee had approved the plan.

Aquila estimates the cost at $1.25 billion, equally shouldered by the 50-50 partners.

Vale has said Aquila's preference of beginning work on both simultaneously would delay production by a year.

Earlier this year, Aquila accused the Brazilian miner of not acting in "good faith" and delaying the project to weaken Aquila's cashflow to force it to sell its stake in Eagle Downs below value.

Aquila said it voted in favour of Vale's option to avoid the risk of a buy-out right arising in favour of Vale under conditions set out in the joint venture agreement.

An Aquila spokesman said the company sees its stake as a "highly valuable asset in the strategically significant market for hard coking coal".

The partners were trying to identify and secure a suitable port and rail network for the project, according to the spokesman.

One option could be utilising facilities created by an expansion of Queensland state's Wiggins Island port terminal, details of which are expected in the first quarter of next year. This would see capacity available in late 2015.

Vale and Aquila have also each applied individually for capacity at a proposed new coal terminal at Dudgeon Point in Queensland, which is expected to be available in 2017.