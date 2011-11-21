(Adds list of proposed new executive leadership)
BRASILIA, Nov 21 The chief executive of
Brazil's iron ore mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA)(VALE.N) , Murilo
Ferreira, will propose an overhaul of its executive leadership
on Thursday in which he would appoint a new chief financial
officer, the company said in a statement late on Monday.
Under the changes, the current head of base metals Tito
Martins, would become the company's chief financial officer.
The company would shed its current director for finance and
investor relations, Guilherme Calvalcanti, the director of
fertilizers, Mario Barbosa and its head of exploration, energy
and projects, Eduardo Ledsham.
The revised executive leadership would be as follows:
Finance - Tito Martins
Fertilizers and Coal - Eduardo Bartolomeo
Iron ore and strategy - Jose Carlos Martins
Logistics and Mineral Research - Humberto Freitas
Base metals - Peter Poppinga
Capital implantation projects - Galib Chaim
HR, Health & Safety
and Sustainability - Vania Somavilla
(Reporting by Peter Murphy and Alonso Soto; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)