BRASILIA, Nov 21 The chief executive of Brazil's iron ore mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA )( VALE.N ) , Murilo Ferreira, will propose an overhaul of its executive leadership on Thursday in which he would appoint a new chief financial officer, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

Under the changes, the current head of base metals Tito Martins, would become the company's chief financial officer. The company would shed its current director for finance and investor relations, Guilherme Calvalcanti, the director of fertilizers, Mario Barbosa and its head of exploration, energy and projects, Eduardo Ledsham.

The revised executive leadership would be as follows:

Finance - Tito Martins

Fertilizers and Coal - Eduardo Bartolomeo

Iron ore and strategy - Jose Carlos Martins

Logistics and Mineral Research - Humberto Freitas

Base metals - Peter Poppinga

Capital implantation projects - Galib Chaim

HR, Health & Safety

and Sustainability - Vania Somavilla

