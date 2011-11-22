* CEO proposes appointing Vale veteran Tito Martins to CFO
* Martins well-regarded by investors
* Leadership overhaul would redistribute responsibilities
BRASILIA, Nov 21 Head of Brazilian mining giant
Vale (VALE5.SA)(VALE.N), Murilo Ferreira, plans to revamp the
company's executive leadership including appointing a new chief
financial officer, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Ferreira will propose to Vale's board on Thursday to name
Tito Martins as chief financial officer, the man tipped just
months ago to take over the leadership of the world's largest
iron ore producer before Ferreira was ultimately appointed.
Martins is well-regarded by investors and has clocked
nearly three decades at the firm. He took a tough stance as
head of Vale's nickel subsidiary in Canada in 2009 over
benefits for unionized workers that led to a worker strike
lasting for nearly a year and a half.
Last month Vale reported an 18 percent drop in its
third-quarter profit from the previous year after a tumble in
Brazil's currency cost it $2.8 billion between losses on
derivatives and a resulting increase in its foreign debt.
The revamp would do away with some existing executive roles
at Vale, and share responsibility among all of the executive
board for planning, new business development, operations,
marketing and sales, according to Vale's statement.
"This model will help us reach our growth goals and
consolidate our business, with the aim of further strengthening
the company," Vale's statement said.
The executive leadership would continue with seven posts
beyond that of chief executive.
The company would shed its current director for finance and
investor relations, Guilherme Calvalcanti, the director of
fertilizers, Mario Barbosa and its head of exploration, energy
and projects, Eduardo Ledsham. It did not say whether the
executives would remain at the company in other roles.
The revised executive leadership would be as follows:
Finance - Tito Martins
Fertilizers and Coal - Eduardo Bartolomeo
Iron ore and strategy - Jose Carlos Martins
Logistics and Mineral Research - Humberto Freitas
Base metals - Peter Poppinga
Capital implantation projects - Galib Chaim
HR, Health & Safety
and Sustainability - Vania Somavilla
