RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 Brazilian mining company Vale said on Tuesday it intends to issue a non-specified amount of euro-denominated bonds in international capital markets.

The company said in a filing with Brazil's securities commission that it hired BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, HSBC and Natixis as bookrunners underwriters. It also hired Mizuho Securities, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, SMBC Nikko, CIBC and Scotiabank as co-managers of the deal.