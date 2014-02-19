UPDATE 1-South32 scraps $200 mln Australian coal acquisition from Peabody
* Peabody says will still run the mine (Adds reasons for ACCC ruling, details)
BRASILIA Feb 19 Vale SA may sell a fertilizer project in Brazil's northeastern state of Sergipe unless the largest mining company in the Americas reaches an accord with municipal authorities there over taxes, Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira said on Wednesday.
Ferreira, speaking at a Senate hearing in Brasilia, Brazil's capital, said shareholders "cannot be subject to fiscal uncertainties" about the project. The company is looking for an accord over taxes that makes the project financially and operationally feasible for all parties involved, he added.
* Peabody says will still run the mine (Adds reasons for ACCC ruling, details)
SAO PAULO, April 17 A Brazilian court has ordered state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA to suspend the sale of its stake in an exploratory block to Norway's Statoil ASA.