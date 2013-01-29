RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 29 Demand for iron ore, the
main revenue generator for Vale , will come
from emerging markets, particularly China, the Brazilian miner's
head of investor relations, Roberto Castello-Branco, said on
Tuesday.
The company expects industrial production - an indication of
demand for steel and its main component iron ore - to grow by
about 7 percent in emerging markets in 2013 but remain flat in
developed countries.
Castello-Branco added that iron ore stocks in China, the
world's largest importer of ore, remained low.