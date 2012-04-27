* Bond guarantees company will pay tax if it loses fight

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 Iron ore miner Vale said on Friday it had presented to the Brazilian courts a 1.7-billion-reais ($902 million) bond, guaranteeing payment to the government should the company lose a fight against a set of tax bills on earnings abroad.

"The posting of the bond does not represent a defeat for Vale in the judicial proceedings. Vale remains confident in its positions and will continue to pursue all appropriate legal actions," the Brazilian company said in a statement.

Vale is fighting four bills issued by the federal tax authority, totaling 30.5 billion reais, on its earnings from foreign operations. Vale said they amount to double taxation as it paid taxes on the income to foreign governments. The case will be heard at the supreme court, Brazil's highest tribunal.

A Vale spokesperson said the much smaller sum presented in the bond was the amount requested by the judge as a guarantee.

The government is also seeking $3 billion in additional royalty payments from Vale, saying the company understated the value of its production. The government and Vale used different calculations to arrive at the sum they believe should be paid.

Vale said on Thursday that it expected its average tax bill to rise in coming years because of pressure from the Brazilian government.

