* Bond guarantees company will pay tax if it loses fight
* Vale disputes govt claims to tax on foreign operations
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 Iron ore miner Vale
said on Friday it had presented to the Brazilian
courts a 1.7-billion-reais ($902 million) bond, guaranteeing
payment to the government should the company lose a fight
against a set of tax bills on earnings abroad.
"The posting of the bond does not represent a defeat for
Vale in the judicial proceedings. Vale remains confident in its
positions and will continue to pursue all appropriate legal
actions," the Brazilian company said in a statement.
Vale is fighting four bills issued by the federal tax
authority, totaling 30.5 billion reais, on its earnings from
foreign operations. Vale said they amount to double taxation as
it paid taxes on the income to foreign governments. The case
will be heard at the supreme court, Brazil's highest tribunal.
A Vale spokesperson said the much smaller sum presented in
the bond was the amount requested by the judge as a guarantee.
The government is also seeking $3 billion in additional
royalty payments from Vale, saying the company understated the
value of its production. The government and Vale used different
calculations to arrive at the sum they believe should be paid.
Vale said on Thursday that it expected its average tax bill
to rise in coming years because of pressure from the Brazilian
government.
For details on the company's first-quarter earnings released
on Wednesday, see:
($1 = 1.8846 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Bernard Orr and Dale
Hudson)