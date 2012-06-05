Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 An injunction won by Vale , the world's largest iron-ore miner, against a new mining tax in Brazil's Minas Gerais state was overturned by a judge, a press officer with the state's revenue department told Reuters.
Vale and other Brazilian steel and mining companies are fighting a new series of taxes and regulatory charges being levied by state governments in an effort to earn more from mining activities. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Jeb Blount)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.