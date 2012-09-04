* Vale triples provisions on worries over losses
* Estimates additional provision at 1.1 bln reais
Sept 4 Brazil's Vale, the world's
second-largest mining company, said on Tuesday it will set aside
1.1 billion reais ($542 million) in provisions for potential
losses related to a tax and royalty dispute with the government.
Vale had already earmarked 314 million reais for potential
losses, roughly a third of the new calculation, according to a
securities filing. The decision comes after Vale changed the
outlook on the dispute with the government to a "probable loss."
The announcement came a day after a court in Switzerland
said Vale misused a fiscal exemption pact signed in 2006 that
could incur Vale a $233 million charge.