* Vale decides can't deduct transport from royalty sums
* New royalty provisions come as iron ore price falls
* Sale of $1.5 billion of 30-year dollar bonds launched
* Gov't says Vale owes 4 bln reais, provision not enough
* Shares fall 3 pct, biggest decline in nearly two weeks
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Sabrina Lorenzi
BUENOS AIRES/RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 4 Brazil's
Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, said
on Tuesday it will set aside an additional 1.1 billion reais
($539 million) to cover potential losses related to a tax and
royalty dispute with the government.
The extra provision was made after Vale, the world's largest
iron-ore exporter, decided it will likely lose an attempt to
deduct the cost of transportation from the value used to
determine royalty payments on minerals, the company said in a
statement.
Adding a previously provisioned 314 million reais, Vale has
now set aside 1.41 billion reais against the government's claim.
The additional provision comes after Vale changed the outlook on
the dispute with the government to a "probable loss."
The amount provisioned is not sufficient to pay the 4
billion reais the government says Vale owes, Marco Antonio
Valadares, head of royalty collection at Brazil's mining and
minerals agency DNPM, told Reuters on Tuesday.
A commodities boom over the past decade prompted Brazil's
federal, state and municipal governments to seek greater control
and revenue from natural resources. The government has signaled
that it hopes to resolve the dispute with Vale over royalties by
the end of the month.
"We believe Vale's decision to provision a larger amount
related to a dispute on past royalties suggest we are getting
closer to a settlement," Carlos de Alba, a New York-based mining
and metals analyst with Morgan Stanley & Co, said in note to
clients.
"While we do not think the charge comes as a total surprise
to the market, the number does seem on the low end of recent
estimates," he said, adding that he thinks a potential
settlement could be "marginally positive" for the stock.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of
stock, closed down 2.93 percent at 32.12 reais in Sao Paulo, its
biggest decline in nearly two weeks. The stock, which has fallen
to its lowest levels in nearly three years, is on track for its
worst decline in three weeks.
Rising potential royalty payments come as the price of iron
ore, responsible for nearly three quarters of Vale's revenue and
more than 90 percent of the company's profit,
plunges.
Iron ore, the main steel ingredient, fell by about a third
in the last two months, surprising company officials. Iron ore
with 62 percent iron content fell 2.5 percent to
86.90 a tonne in the Chinese spot market, according to Steel
Index, a three-year low.
The latest provision narrows what Vale believes it will have
to pay to less than a third of what the government wants from a
sixth.
While Vale has discarded its argument that it should be able
to discount transportation payments from the calculation, courts
are considering issues that could change the royalty
calculation, the company said in a statement.
Market analysts expect Vale to face extra royalty payments
of 800 million to 4 billion reais, said Alba, who expects the
royalty issue to be settled for about 3 billion reais.
Vale and other mining companies face rising pressure from
the state governments of Minas Gerais and Pará, Brazil's largest
iron ore producing regions, to pay more in fees and other
royalties.
On Monday, a court in Switzerland said Vale misused a fiscal
exemption pact signed in 2006 that could incur a charge of $233
million.
As potential royalty costs rise, the company has been facing
a decline in prices of iron ore, rising costs in Brazil, and
pressure from the government to invest in low-return projects
such as steel mills.
BOND OFFERING
In a separate filing with Brazilian securities regulators,
Vale announced the sale of 30-year dollar-denominated bonds for
general corporate purposes.
On Tuesday Vale launched the sale, pricing $1.5 billion
reais of debt a t 99.198 with a coupon of 5.625 percent, which
puts its y ield at roughly 3 00 basis points above U.S.
Treasuries, IFR reported.
BB Securities, Bradesco, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Santander
led the sale. The senior unsecured bond is SEC registered and
rated Baa2/A-/BBB+ by Moody's, S&P and Fitch.
Investors placed firm bids for the securities worth $3.75
billion, or more than double the amount set at launch and more
than six times the minimum set when the sale was announced, the
source said.
The source declined to be named because the transaction is
in the works.
Standard and Poor's rated the proposed sale "A minus" and
Fitch Ratings rated it "BBB plus". Moody's gave the bonds a
"Baa2" rating. All rankings are investment-grade.
Vale hired the investment-banking units of Banco do Brasil
, Banco Bradesco, Citigroup Inc.,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Banco Santander to
manage the transaction.