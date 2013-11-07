BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 7 Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Thursday its cash cost of iron ore after royalty payments fell to about $22 a tonne, a level it considers "competitive."
Iron ore in the Chinese spot market fell 0.15 percent to $136.90 a tonne on Thursday, slipping from Wednesday's two-month high, according to Steel Intelligence.
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent