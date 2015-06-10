RIO DE JANEIRO, June 10 The chief executive officer of Brazilian miner Vale said on Wednesday he expected Chinese production of high grade iron ore to fall below 200 million tonnes this year.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Rio de Janeiro, CEO Murilo Ferreira said Chinese production of this higher quality iron ore had been 240 million tonnes in 2014.

The Chinese steel industry is likely to recover in the second half of 2015, Ferreira added. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)