RIO DE JANEIRO, June 2 Brazil's interim
President Michel Temer plans to replace the head of the nation's
largest miner, Vale SA, because he is too closely
allied with suspended President Dilma Rousseff, newspaper Valor
reported on Thursday.
Valor said a decision has yet to be taken, and cited one
source as saying that controlling shareholders had not yet
discussed the issue.
A government move to replace current Chief Executive Murilo
Ferreira would be controversial as Vale, the world's largest
producer of iron ore, is a private company that is supposedly
free from state interference.
However, Ferreira's predecessor, Roger Agnelli, was pushed
out during Rousseff's first term after the government exerted
pressure through state pension funds that have seats on Vale's
board.
Vale declined to comment on the report in Valor. Temer's
office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on
the article.
Valor said Temer is being pressured to replace Ferreira by
members of his party in the mining state of Minas Gerais, where
Vale has large operations.
Vale has struggled in the face of slumping commodity prices
and recorded its worst ever loss last year.
