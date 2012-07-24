SAO PAULO, July 23 Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Tito Martins will leave the company to pursue other business interests.

Martins, who joined Vale in 1985, will be replaced by Luciano Siani, who will also take over as the company's head of investor relations, Vale said in a statement.

Siani is a former McKinsey & Co consultant and joined Vale in 2008 as director of strategic planning.