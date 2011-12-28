The Vale Beijing, a 361-metre-long vessel, sits anchored at Sao Marcos Bay, about 8 km (5 miles) from the coast, near the northern Brazilian city of Sao Luis December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/Files

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE One of Vale's (VALE5.SA) giant iron ore vessels has for the first time arrived at a Chinese port fully loaded, industry sources and shipping data showed on Wednesday, after months of uncertainty over access for the Brazilian miner's new fleet to its biggest market.

Vale is spending more than $2 billion to build a flotilla of the world's largest dry bulk ships to cut the cost of shipping iron ore to China, but until now had failed to gain Beijing's approval for the six vessels already on the water to even stop at a Chinese port.

The world's largest iron ore exporter had been forced to divert its fleet to Italy, Oman and other destinations while waiting for Beijing's approval.

Reuters Freightviews and independent shipping data showed Vale's vessel, Berge Everest, anchored off China's Dalian port with its draught measurements indicating it fully loaded with cargo. Industry sources were unable to say if the vessel had clearance to unload.

A Vale spokeswoman in China declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the ship's owner, Singapore-based Berge Bulk, and Dalian port officials were not immediately available for comment.

Vale's first mega bulk vessel, Vale Brasil, was forced to turn around in the Indian Ocean on its maiden voyage in June after the Chinese government failed to provide permission for the ship to dock at Dalian. It went to Taranto, Italy, instead.

(Reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai and Randy Fabi in Singapore; Editing by Simon Webb)