* Berge Everest delivering cargo at Dalian port-sources
* First of Vale's giant ships to dock at a China port
* Ship carrying 350,000 tonnes of iron ore
* Vale declines to comment
By Ruby Lian and Randy Fabi
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Dec 28 China has
received the first of Vale's giant iron ore vessels,
industry sources said on Wednesday, a major breakthrough for the
Brazilian miner after months of uncertainty over the fleet's
access to the world's top steelmaker.
Top iron ore exporter Vale is spending billions of dollars
to build the world's biggest dry bulk ships to cut the cost of
shipping the steelmaking ingredient to China, but until now had
failed to gain Beijing's approval for the six vessels already on
the water to even stop at a Chinese port.
Vale's 388,000-tonne vessel, Berge Everest, began delivering
its iron ore cargo at China's Dalian port on Wednesday and was
expected to depart on Saturday, shipping sources said.
"The ship is unloading iron ore after arriving this morning.
They will need 2-1/2 days to discharge such cargo," said a port
agent.
"It is not clear at present who will buy the iron ore."
Reuters Freightviews and independent shipping data confirmed
the vessel was anchored at the port. Industry sources said there
was around 350,000 tonnes of iron ore onboard.
Vale officials in China and Brazil declined to comment on
Wednesday. A spokeswoman for the ship's owner, Singapore-based
Berge Bulk, and Dalian port officials were not immediately
available for comment.
Vale's fleet has faced stiff opposition from influential
Chinese shipowners and steelmakers, who fear the ships are a
Trojan Horse which the miner will use to monopolise both the
shipping and iron ore markets at their expense.
Vale's first mega bulk vessel, Vale Brasil, was forced to
turn around in the Indian Ocean on its maiden voyage in June
after the Chinese government failed to provide permission for
the ship to dock at Dalian. It went to Taranto, Italy, instead.
SHIPOWNERS
The arrival of the Berge Everest is ill-timed for Chinese
shipowners who are already struggling with a severe downturn in
the industry driven by rock bottom freight rates, high fuel
prices and an oversupply of ships.
Things got so bad that China's top shipping conglomerate
COSCO Group and Grand China Logistics were
forced to temporarily halt payments to foreign ship owners
earlier this year to renegotiate better terms.
"Vale's ships won't break any company, but it will be
damaging," said a Singapore-based ship broker said on Wednesday.
China Shipowners Association urged Beijing this month not to
rush into any decision on allowing Vale's ships into China,
warning that the vessels have not been thoroughly tested and any
oil leak from one could be catastrophic.
One of Vale's vessels, Vale Beijing, became severely damaged
while preparing to set sail on its maiden voyage earlier this
month.
Vale Beijing was built by South Korea's STX Offshore &
Shipbuilding, while Berge Everest was made by
China's Bohai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry.
Shipping data this week initially showed the Berge Everest
destined for a port in the Philippines after a brief stop
earlier in Singapore.
"For the past few days, it was drifting around the
Phillippines area awaiting instructions," said T.S. Ang,
technical executive at BW Fleet Management, which manages the
crew and safety operations on Berge Everest. He was unable to
confirm the ship's current location.
Vale is planning to build a fleet of 35 giant vessels, each
with capacity of around 400,000 tonnes, to feed top importer
China's growing demand for the commodity. The firm aims to ship
around 130 million tonnes, or 40 percent of its total iron ore
output, to China next year.
China is expected to import a total of around 720 million
tonnes of iron ore in 2012, up from 679 million tonnes this
year, according to a Reuters poll. Steel mills in the world's
second-largest economy consumes around a billion tonnes per year
of iron ore.