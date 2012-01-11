* Vale cargo stored in bonded warehouse in Dalian
* Shipment may be sold in spot market at discount
* Vessel carried 350,000 tonnes of iron ore
(Adds iron ore prices, China steel demand outlook)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Brazilian miner Vale
has not yet sold its first mega iron ore cargo
delivered to China two weeks ago, and has instead stored the
material near a port for now, traders said on Wednesday.
The 388,000-deadweight-tonne vessel Berge Everest, which
carried 350,000 tonnes of iron ore, unloaded at China's Dalian
port in late December, ending months of delays in
getting the world's biggest dry bulk ships into China.
"It was discharged into a bonded warehouse in Dalian," said
an iron ore broker in Singapore. "From Vale's point of view,
it's not particularly wise to sell right now given the
lacklustre demand from Chinese mills."
"There's a lot of material in bonded warehouses across the
coast at the moment because of the demand situation," he said.
Vale may be waiting for Chinese demand to pick up, possibly
after the week-long Lunar New Year break in late January, before
selling the cargo, traders said.
The world's biggest iron ore miner, hoping to slash shipping
costs to China by using a new fleet of mega dry bulk carriers,
was not planning to sell the maiden cargo from Berge Everest
immediately, said an iron ore trader in Hong Kong.
Vale, which sells about 40 percent of its ore to China, is
counting on a fleet of 35 Valemaxes to cut shipping costs and
better compete with Australian rivals BHP Billiton and
Rio Tinto.
"Vale just wanted to show its Chinese clients that its
vessel can berth in China," he said, adding the cargo is likely
to be sold into the spot market, instead of to a single buyer on
a long-term contract.
"We're quite sure it's not sold yet. It should be put in the
spot market, we're quite confident," said the Hong Kong trader,
who sells iron ore to mills in mainland China.
SHORT-TERM PLOY
Vale may offer a discount for the cargo of high-grade ore
with 65-percent iron content given that it was the first
material shipped on its Valemax, he said.
Offering a discount for the cargo could be a "short-term
ploy" by Vale to draw customers to its big shipments, said Mark
Pervan, global head of commodity research at Australia and New
Zealand Bank.
"From a short-term point of view there potentially could be
some discount. But they won't want to be doing this on an
ongoing basis because it defeats the whole purpose.
"The whole reason for those ships was to try and be
competitive against the Australians. So if you're going to be
selling it to the market at a big discount, you'll lose any
upside from the lower freight cost," Pervan said.
A spokesperson for Vale was not immediately available for
comment.
Vale's first megaship cargo to China was forced to turn back
in June last year due to the lack of permits . In early
December, Vale Beijing, the newest member of the "Valemax" fleet
-- 50 percent bigger than most ore carriers and one of the
largest afloat -- developed cracks in its hull on its maiden
voyage.
The China Shipowners Association has opposed Vale's fleet,
worried that the vessels will give the miner monopoly on both
the shipping and iron ore markets at China's expense.
The low quality of China's iron ore has made it heavily
reliant on imported material, a market controlled by Vale, Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton .
A Reuters poll of analysts in mid-December showed China's
iron ore imports would jump to a record 720 million tonnes in
2012, with its steel output rising to 728 million tonnes, also
an all-time high.
China's iron ore imports rose nearly 11 percent to 686.06
million tonnes in 2011, and traders said firm Chinese demand
should keep spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI, which stood at
a seven-week high of $142.30 a tonne on Tuesday, high.
(Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing by
Michael Urquhart)