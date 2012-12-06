RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 6 Brazil's Vale,
the world's second-largest mining company, is losing $2 to $3 a
tonne in iron ore shipping costs because of China's port ban on
its giant Valemax ships, Jose Carlos Martins, Vale's iron ore
chief, said on Thursday.
The 400,000 deadweight tonne Valemax ships, designed for the
China trade, should save the company $6 per tonne compared with
smaller ships, Martins told investors and analysts.
The additional costs come because Vale must transfer
Brazilian ore from the Valemaxes at sea in Asia to smaller
vessels for the final journey to China, Martins said.