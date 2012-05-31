(New throughout, adds details on mine evacuation order, background)

SAO PAULO May 31 Brazilian miner Vale said on Thursday it declared force majeure at its Carborough Downs coking coal mine in Queensland, Australia, after detecting abnormal levels of carbon monoxide that required an evacuation of the facility.

The company said it had been given a directive from the Queensland State Inspectorate for Mines on May 29 to conduct an orderly withdrawal of personnel from the mine and said none of its employees had suffered harm.

Vale estimates it has been unable to produce around 7,700 tonnes of coal destined for use in metallurgical operations because of the shutdown. It said it was working with the inspectorate to resume operations "as quickly as possible".

The company said in a statement that affected customers had been informed.

The shutdown was the second at a Vale facility this month after it suspended sales and purchase agreements at its Goro Project on the French Pacific island of New Caledonia after an accident at that mine's sulphuric acid plant.

Vale is the world's largest iron ore miner and No. 2 world producer of nickel Shares traded on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock exchange rose 0.74 percent on Thursday to 36.72 brazilian reals ($18.15).

