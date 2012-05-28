UPDATE 2-China May imports, exports unexpectedly speed up but seen fading
* China May trade data stronger than forecast, picks up from April
SAO PAULO May 28 Brazilian miner Vale said on Monday it agreed to sell its coal assets in Colombia to CPC, a unit of Colombian Natural Resources, for $407 million.
The deal is subject regulatory approval.
Vale, the world's second-biggest miner, said it will sell 100 percent of its thermal coal mines El Hatillo and Cerro Largo in the department of Cesar, and its port terminal Sociedad Portuaria Rio Córdoba on the Atlantic coast.
Vale will also sell its 8.43 percent participation in the Ferrocarriles Del Norte de Colombia railway that holds the concession to operate the railway between the mines and the terminal.
The company said the sale is part of Vale's plan to optimize its asset portfolio.
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.