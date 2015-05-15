UPDATE 3-Azeri bank IBA says debt to be restructured totals $3.3 billion
* Creditors likely to face "haircut" - analyst (Adds fund manager comment)
RIO DE JANEIRO May 15 Brazilian miner Vale said on Friday it secured a $3 billion revolving credit facility for a term of five years.
The credit line, which was signed with a group of 24 global banks, replaces a previous facility for the same amount secured in 2011.
Vale said in the statement it also has another credit facility for an additional $2 billion. The company has seen its free cash flow eroded by the falling price of iron ore.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Creditors likely to face "haircut" - analyst (Adds fund manager comment)
MADRID, May 12 Spain said on Friday a large number of companies, including telecommunications giant Telefonica, had been infected with malicious software known as "ransomware" which locks up computers and demands ransoms.