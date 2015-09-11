BRIEF-Contango Oil & Gas Production revised 2017 budget to a total of $57.5 mln
* Production guidance for Q2 of 2017 is expected to be relatively flat with Q1, or 54 - 59 mmcfed
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 11 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Friday it launched a public offering for 1.35 billion reais ($352 million) of debentures.
The money will be used to help fund the expansion of the Carajas railway as part of its S11D project, a huge new mine in the Amazon that is currently the world's largest iron ore project.
($1 = 3.34 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Qtrly revenues from mining operations $59.5 million versus $47.1 million