Barrick says union at Veladero mine in Argentina stopped work
May 29 Barrick Gold Corp said on Monday that workers represented by one of the labor unions at its Veladero mine in Argentina had stopped work on Sunday.
SAO PAULO Feb 22 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, will redeem next month 750 million euros ($792 million) of bonds that mature in March 2018.
The company said in a securities filing on Wednesday the bonds will be redeemed on March 27. The early repayment is consistent with the company's debt reduction strategy, the filing added.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 29 Barrick Gold Corp said on Monday that workers represented by one of the labor unions at its Veladero mine in Argentina had stopped work on Sunday.
COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday in dull trade to close at their lowest in two weeks, as investors booked profits in heavyweights such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank Plc while floods and landslides that hit the island nation weighed on sentiment.