(Corrects paragraph 21 freight cost savings to $7 instead of
$10)
By Jeb Blount and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Feb 27 Vale SA
, the world's largest iron ore producer, will continue
reining in costs this year even as the outlook for prices and
sales volumes is improving, its chief executive officer said on
Thursday.
"We plan to continue with austerity," Murilo Ferreira, the
company's CEO told investors at a conference call to discuss
fourth-quarter earnings.
The company will also continue efforts to sell
underperforming units and control investments as it sharpens its
business focus on iron ore, responsible for about three-quarters
of revenue and nearly all of its profit.
His remarks come as Vale reported a net loss of $6.45
billion in the quarter, its largest since Brazil's government
sold control to investors in 1997 and more than twice the
shortfall of the year-earlier period. The loss was due to
non-recurring events such as a one-time income tax settlement
and the write-off of an abandoned potash project in Argentina.
Despite the non-operational losses, Ferreira managed to cut
costs, write off bad investments and wring more cash from its
mines, railways, processing plants, ports and ships while
focusing more on Vale's main iron-ore business.
"Vale is doing a good job controlling costs," said Edmo
Chagas, mining company analyst at Grupo BTG Pactual in Rio de
Janeiro in a client note.
The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, a measure of the
company's ability to generate cash from operations, rose 50
percent in the quarter to $6.64 billion. The result beat the
average analyst estimate of $5.85 billion. The EBITDA result was
the third-highest in the company's history.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of
stock rose 2.6 percent to 29.47 in late trading in Sao Paulo, on
track for its biggest one-day gain in three weeks.
With the stock underperforming its peers about 20 percent
over the last 12 months, we believe most of the relative risks
are priced in and we remain constructive on the name," Chagas
said. He has a "buy" recommendation on the stock.
Fourth-quarter results highlighted Ferreira's success in
controlling the size of a company that was growing too big,
Chagas said. While the current trends in iron ore and slower
growth in China offer risks for Vale, a potential fall in prices
should be mild, Chagas and other analysts said.
However, Vale sees almost no risk for iron ore sales volumes
and prices, although 2014 is unlikely to show prices as high as
in 2013, Jose Carlos Martins, the company's head of ferrous
metals, said on a conference call with investors on Thursday.
Vale is working with a "nearly 100 percent chance" of
meeting output targets for iron ore during the next two years,
he said. He added that ore quality will again become a defining
element in pricing, helping boost the value of Vale's high-grade
iron ore in China, its main market.
Executives also said that market conditions make it
difficult for iron ore to fall below $110 a tonne. Iron ore
IO62-CNI=SI averaged $134.86 a tonne in the fourth quarter, 12
percent more than the average a year earlier.
Even if it fell below $110, the fall would be brief, and
Vale's costs mean it will still earn a healthy profit. It's ash
cost of mining is about $21 a tonne, on an FOB basis, a measure
that does not include transport costs.
Analyst Garret Nelson said in a note to investors on
Thursday that there is evidence that steel mill shutdowns in
Hebei province, China's main steel region, because of pollution
could slow iron ore demand and cause prices to fall below
current levels of 118.00, one of the lowest levels in nearly
eight months.
That combined with new output from Australia could keep the
outlook for iron ore prices low, hurting Vale's share price,
Nelson wrote.
Martins said that he has seen little evidence that pollution
concerns in China, Vale's biggest market, are cutting back on
mills' demand for ore, the main ingredient in steel.
'GREEN BLEND'
Vale is preparing a "Green Iron Ore Blend" to help Chinese
steelmakers produce less carbon dioxide pollution in their
mills. That blend will be mixed at the company's Malaysia
distribution center which will receive its first loads of
iron-ore from Brazil in March and send its first cargoes to
China and other Asian countries in July.
The center is a key factor in the company's effort to cut
transportation costs, which are higher for Vale than that of its
main rivals, Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto
Ltd. whose main mines are closer to China.
Vale's transportation costs are about $22 a tonne now and
should fall by $4.00 to $5.00 a tonne for shipments to China
after Malaysia opens. Malaysia will receive cargos via Vale's
fleet of giant "Valemax" iron ore carriers, some of the largest
ships ever built.
If the Valemax's were able to take cargoes directly to
China, where they are banned as too big, Vale would save about
$7 a tonne over current costs, Martins said Feb. 17.
The world trend, though, is toward larger vessels, he
said, and the fact that ports in Japan, Korea, Malaysia and the
Philippines accept the ship will push China to eventually accept
them.
One of the biggest opportunities for Vale in 2014 and 2015
will an improvement in the company's nickel and base metals
business. The ramp up of giant mines at Onca Puma in Brazil's
Amazon and at Goro on the French Pacific Ocean island of New
Caledonia, will soon start making an important contribution to
Vale revenue and cash generation, executives said.
Higher nickel output combined with expected rises in nickel
prices are expected to add $3 billion to $7 billion a year to
Vale's EBITDA, said Peter Poppinga, Vale's head of base metals.
If nickel prices stay at current levels of $14,424,
EBITDA should get a $4.5 billion annual boost, he said. If
Indonesia goes ahead with moves to force miners to smelt nickel
ore in Indonesia, nickel could rise above $20,000, adding about
$7 billion to Vale's EBITDA, Poppinga added.
If it generates more cash, Vale's preference is to
distribute it to shareholders in the form of dividends rather
than pay down debt, which is at acceptable levels, Chief
Financial Officer Luciano Siani said on the call.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and
Jeb Blount; Editing by Phil Berlowitz, Bernard Orr)