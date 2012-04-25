* Vale Q1 profit falls 44 pct to $3.83 bln from year earlier

* Average analyst expectation was for profit of $3.8 bln

* Q1 net income 18 pct smaller than in Q4 2011

* Vale blames "seasonality", rains for weaker results

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 25 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore miner, said o n W ednesday that first-quarter profit fell by nearly half from a year earlier because rains limited exports, prices for its main products fell and spending on new mining projects rose.

Net income in the three months ended March 31 fell 44 percent to $3.83 billion compared with $6.83 billion a year earlier, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a filing to Brazil's securities regulator.

"The first quarter is generally the weakest of the year from a financial and operational perspective," the filing said. "This year, the strong rain volumes in Brazil deepened the seasonal effect on sales and costs, that along with lower prices for iron-ore and pellets cut our operating margins and profit."

Profit was 18 percent lower than in the fourth quarter of 2011.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a net income of $3.8 billion, 45 percent less than the year-earlier period and 19.4 percent less than in the fourth quarter.

Net revenue, or total sales minus sales taxes, fell 16 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to $11.05 billion. The figure was 23 percent lower than in the fourth quarter.

The average analyst estimate was for revenue to fall 3.9 percent to $12.7 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, fell 35 percent to $4.7 billion. EBITDA is a benchmark measure of a company's ability to generate cash from operations and its ability to pay debt.

Vale adjusts its EBITDA figure to exclude currency variations, profits from shareholdings and joint ventures not consolidated on its balance sheet and other factors.

The average estimate was for adjusted EBITDA to fall 35 percent to $5.9 billion.

Vale preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of stock, fell 1.5 percent to 41.09 reais in Sao Paulo before the announcement of the results. The close was the stock's lowest in nearly two weeks.

The Bovespa index of the most traded shares on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock exchange fell 0.36 percent.