* Results disappoint as sale price tumble 29 pct
* Profit falls 58.7 pct annually, below estimates
* EBITDA misses estimates, down 43.6 pct on year
* Underscores impact of China slowdown on revenue
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Reese Ewing and Sabrina
Lorenzi
SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazil's Vale
became on Wednesday the latest victim of
China's economic slowdown after second-quarter profit tumbled
because of slowing demand for iron ore that will spill over into
the coming quarters.
Net income at the world's largest producer of the mineral
hit its lowest level in more than two years, underscoring its
dependence on Chinese purchases of its flagship product. Profit
also plummeted after a weakening Brazilian currency lifted
debt-servicing and the use of derivatives for hedging.
Vale earned $2.662 billion in the quarter, down 58.7 percent
from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on
Wednesday. The result, the lowest since the first quarter of
2010, missed the average $2.998 billion estimate of 10 analysts
in a Reuters poll.
"I'm struggling to find anything good coming out of this
earnings report," said a New York-based mining analyst who
declined to be quoted by name before his views were sent to
clients. "Most of this is probably related to the China problems
and their impact on pricing."
Vale's disappointing earnings performance may continue into
next year as the global economy stagnates and demand for metals
loses traction. Slowing growth in China, which fueled a
commodity market rally for a decade and created a bonanza for
Vale, is already weighing on iron ore prices and may create a
global surplus of the mineral next year.
Vale charged $103.3 per tonne of ore sold, 29 percent less
than a year earlier and 5.5 percent below prices in the first
quarter. The analyst said that, at such level, the company is
likely selling ore at below-market prices to some customers.
The results pose a challenge to Chief Executive Murilo
Ferreira, who, with a little more than a year on the job, has
struggled to allay investor concerns that Vale is prepared to
weather slower growth in Chine, restore good relations with the
government and improve project execution.
Vale's cost of doing business may also climb in coming years
as Brazil's government, seeking to assert more control of the
nation's natural resources, exacts a greater toll from the
country's biggest exporter through taxes and royalties.
Preferred shares of Vale, the company's most widely traded
class of stock, have sunk 14 percent over the past 12 months.
Concern that second-quarter earnings would be worse than
analysts' predictions also fueled a 4.9 percent decline in the
stock over the past month.
COOLING MARKET
China's share of Vale's iron ore and pellets sales fell to
43.7 percent in the second quarter from 47.2 percent in the
prior quarter, while volumes shipped rose.
In spite of that, company's net revenue rose 7.2 percent to
$12.150 billion from the first quarter, when heavy rains
dampened production and shipments. The result, however, missed
analysts' estimates of $12.596 billion in sales.
Sales growth of the company's main products appear to be
cooling, and may cool further. Prices for Brazilian iron ore
shipments to China are roughly between 15 and 21 percent lower
than a year ago, even though volumes were up from a year ago,
according to Chinese customs figures.
Although prices for Brazilian ore have slightly improved
sequentially, the outlook going forward looks bleak for Vale's
sales. Spot iron ore prices extended their losing streak to
touch an eight-month low on Wednesday, and are down by more than
a third since a record peak in mid-February.
CURRENCY FLUCTUATIONS
The dismal performance was also affected by the rising cost
of goods sold, a jump in general and administrative expenses and
a surge in the cost of hedging - a strategy used by Vale to
protect its balance sheet against swings in the currency or in
prices of the products it sells or buys as raw materials.
Limiting the decline in profit, the company booked a $377
million one-off gain stemming from the sale of coal assets in
Colombia and had to pay lower income taxes in Brazil during the
quarter, the filing added.
The Brazilian real's 11 percent drop helped boost Vale's
debt-servicing costs and charges related to fluctuations in
currency and derivatives prices, but failed to generate
significant revenue gains or cost savings.
An account measuring the impact of currency and monetary
fluctuations on Vale's balance sheet reached $1.693 billion, the
highest level for the item since the third quarter of last year,
reflecting a jump in the cost of interest-rate and currency
derivatives contracts, the filing showed.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization
and other items, a measure of operational profitability known as
adjusted EBITDA, came in at $5.119 billion, below an estimate of
$6.265 billion in the poll.
Investors tend to follow Vale's quarterly data more closely
than year-on-year numbers because the former helps them
visualize operational and sales performance trends.