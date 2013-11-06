RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 6 Brazil's Vale SA
, the world's second-largest mining company, reported
on Wednesday that its third-quarter net income more than doubled
from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations as iron ore
prices and sales volumes rose.
Net income for the three months ended Sept. 30 soared 114
percent to $3.50 billion compared with $1.64 billion in the same
period a year earlier, the company said in a statement. The
result was 6 percent higher than the $3.3 billion average profit
estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Rio de Janeiro-based Vale is the world's largest producer of
iron ore, the second-largest producer of nickel and a major
producer of coal, copper and other metals.
Iron ore prices averaged about a fifth higher in the third
quarter of this year than in the same quarter of 2012, according
to Thomson Reuters.
Net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes, rose 11 percent
from a year earlier to $12.7 billion, beating the average
analyst estimate of $12.5 billion.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) rose 37 percent to $5.88 billion, beating
the average analyst's estimate of $5.71 billion.
EBITDA is a measure of a company's ability to generate cash
profits from operations.
The company also said it sold 73.4 million tonnes of iron
ore in the third quarter, 11 percent more than the year-earlier
period.
Sales of coal, magnesium, nickel, copper, gold, silver,
cobalt and potash also grew, Vale said.