* Tangelo Games Corp qtrly basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $0.02
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 25 Brazil's Vale SA , the world's second-largest mining company, said on Thursday that the government has been attentive to the mining industry's concerns in drafting a regulatory reform.
Murillo Ferreira, Vale's chief executive, made the statement during a conference call on Thursday to discuss first-quarter results that were released the night before.
Company profits fell 18 percent from a year earlier but beat market expectations.
Vale is the world's largest producer of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel. It is the second-largest producer of nickel, which is used to make steel rust resistant.
* Columbus Mckinnon reports fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results