BRIEF-Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new three-year contract
* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 24 Brazil's Vale, the world's No. 2 mining company, put its giant Simandou iron ore project in Guinea on hold as a recent plunge in iron ore price forces a revision of investments, the company said Wednesday.
Vale said in July that the $1.3 billion Zogota mine in the Simandou area was to have started output by the end of 2012. In a securities filing Wednesday it said that the mine's scope and timetable are now under review. It gave no date for a startup.
Vale is the world's largest producer of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel. Reuters reported on Sept. 26 that the company might suspend the project.
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents