RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 7 Brazil's Vale
confirmed on Thursday it is in talks with Glencore Xstrata
over potential cooperation between the mining groups'
nickel operations in Canada's Sudbury basin, in an effort to cut
costs as prices languish.
Vale said on Thursday it was not planning "a corporate joint
venture" in Sudbury, but was looking at other options to join
forces in mining, milling and smelting to save cash.
Nickel prices have fallen by around a fifth since January
and are languishing around four-year lows, weighed down by
oversupply.
"We are looking at the synergies now and plan to start
negotiating next year," Vale's chief executive Murilo Ferreira
told analysts in a quarterly earnings call, adding an eventual
deal would not involve a full merger.
Reuters reported last month that Glencore and Vale had
revived talks over long-debated cooperation in Sudbury, with the
companies considering a number of options for their mining and
processing operations in the area.
Sources familiar with the situation said then that talks
were at an early stage.
"We are looking at ways to create synergies for our
non-ferrous operations," Peter Poppinga, Vale's head of
non-ferrous metals, said.
The two main operators in Sudbury have held talks on joining
forces on more than one occasion before, both as Inco and
Falconbridge and, later, as successor companies Vale and
Xstrata.
Analysts have long said a tie-up would make sense for two
operators mining the 60 km-long, oval-shaped formation known as
the Sudbury basin.
The sources had said a tough nickel market, pressure on Vale
over nickel difficulties at its Goro nickel-cobalt mine in New
Caledonia and elsewhere could make a deal more likely this time
than in the past. Equally, the problems across Vale's nickel
division could prove distracting.
Vale, the world's second-largest nickel producer, said on
Thursday it did not expect to have to take a writedown on the
value of Goro.
The company is targeting 40,000 tonnes of output from Goro
in 2014, "mostly refined nickel" Poppinga said, a factor that
will help the mine break even. That level will be higher than
the expected 60 percent refined nickel this year.
Poppinga expects Goro, also known as Vale Nova Caledonia, to
produce earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) of $500 million to $600 million a year
over the long term.
Another of Vale's trouble-hit nickel mines, Onca Puma in
northern Brazil, is ramping up and should hit 60 percent of
capacity next year, it said. Vale has faced furnace design
problems and was forced to shut down the operation in June 2012.
Vale took a $2.85 billion writedown on Onca Puma last year.