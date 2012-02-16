* Q4 net falls 21 pct to $4.67 bln, in line with forecasts
* Lower prices offset output gains in iron ore, other metals
* Analysts see weak prices, volumes for 2012
By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 15 Vale SA,
the world's second-largest mining company, posted a 21 percent
drop in fourth-quarter net income after costs rose and lower
prices undermined returns from higher output of iron ore and
other metals.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company, the world's largest
exporter of iron ore, earned $4.67 billion in net income in the
three months ended Dec. 31, in line with the average estimate of
a $4.68 billion profit from 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Compared with the third quarter, profit fell 5.3 percent.
The average price of iron ore , Vale's main
export, fell 11 percent to $141.80 a tonne in the fourth quarter
from a year earlier, eating into the gains from higher output.
Analysts warned ore prices would remain weak.
Iron ore production rose 3.5 percent to 80.26 million tonnes
in the quarter.
Weak prices and volumes will likely continue in 2012,
according to Edmo Chagas and Antonio Heluany, analysts with BTG
Pactual.
Vale, which accounts for more than one-quarter of the
world's sea-borne iron ore trade, said that net revenue, or
total sales minus taxes, was little changed, falling 1.17
percent to $14.8 billion, above the $14.1 billion average
expected by analysts.
Compared with the third quarter, revenue fell 11.9 percent,
less than the 15.9 percent slide expected by analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), a measure of operating profit closely
watched by analysts, were also in line with estimates, falling
16.6 percent to $7.40 billion from $8.87 billion a year earlier.
EBITDA fell 23.2 percent from the third-quarter result of $9.63
billion.
The average estimate was for a 15.7 percent decline in
EBITDA from a year ago and a 22 percent decline from the third
quarter.