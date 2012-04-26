* Vale's earnings to improve in 2nd quarter - CEO
* Sales, prices to improve on Chinese steel production -
director
(Adds details from second conference call on earnings)
By Reese Ewing and Sabrina Lorenzi
SAO PAULO, April 26 Vale, the world's
largest iron ore miner, expects demand and prices for its main
product to recover through 2012, but is likely to face bigger
future tax bills that would make it harder to capitalize on any
improvement in metal markets, company executives said.
Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Thursday in a
post-results conference calls with analysts that Vale expects to
meet the company's 2012 estimates for sales of 310 million
tonnes of iron ore, its main revenue earner, despite poor sales
in the first quarter.
The company reported late on Wednesday that its
first-quarter earnings dropped by nearly half from a year ago
due to rainy weather over the regions of Brazil out of which
Vale mines and ships its ore to foreign markets.
Moreover, Vale executives began to prepare investors for the
eventuality of higher company tax rates and royalties in the
future as governments, most notably in Brazil and Argentina,
seek to take a bigger piece of the China-driven boom in demand
for metals.
Vale shares reversed early losses on Thursday, and gained
1.2 percent to 41.58 reais in afternoon trade. The benchmark
Bovespa stock index was rising 0.1 percent in late afternoon
trading.
Vale is facing an increase in local taxes from states in
Brazil where its main iron ore mines are located and it is
fighting the federal government over back taxes spanning several
years and amounting to more than $16 billion.
Vale is also facing a back tax charge from the Zurich
government in Switzerland, according to reports.
Ferreira said Vale is also "reevaluating its Rio Colorado
project in Argentina over inflation fears and political risks."
The concession for the $4.6 billion Rio Colorado potash
project was suspended in the middle of 2011 when the provincial
government of Mendoza accused Vale of failing to comply with
local labor laws.
Earlier in April, Argentina initiated plans to seize control
of Spanish-controlled energy company YPF to boost
flagging oil and gas production, a measure that has worried
investors.
After an economic slow down in China, analysts flag Vale's
tax risks as the second most important factor in defining its
share price performance.
"Our effective tax rate has been 20 percent over the past
years but we expect this tax rate to rise in the future with
government pressure," Financial Director Tito Martins said after
being asked by analysts about the government policy risks in
Argentina and Brazil for the company.
SALES
Director of Ferrous Metals Jose Martins said he expected
sales volumes of iron ore to improve in the second quarter as
the rainy season comes to an end.
Martins said after iron ore prices dropped to $120 to $130 a
tonne in the past months, they have stabilized at a "reasonable"
level of $150 a tonne. He said premiums on pellets had eased to
about $30 a tonne recently due to a weakening of iron lump
prices which tend to compete with the pellet market.
"We expect sales volume to improve and iron ore prices to
rise based on Chinese steel production tendencies," Martins
said. "As demand picks up later in the year, we should see
prices rising to a level of around $180 (a tonne)."
Company executives also said copper demand remains strong
despite recent price easing and that Vale has made its first
shipments of nickel from its troubled New Caledonia project.
(Additional reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Marguerita
Choy and Alden Bentley)