By Reese Ewing and Sabrina Lorenzi

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26 Brazil's Vale sought to reassure investors on Thursday that it is well-positioned to weather a slowdown in Chinese demand, a day after it posted its worst earnings results in two years.

On a conference call to discuss second-quarter results, Vale executives said the company's low-cost production model would help shield it from the drop in demand for metals. They also said the company expects the global iron ore market to rebound soon, even though prices show no signs of an imminent recovery.

But investors remained wary. Vale shares fell as much as 3 percent early on Thursday before recovering slightly to trade down 1 percent, while the overall BM&FBovespa exchange was up. Late Wednesday, the company posted a second-quarter profit that tumbled 58 percent because of slowing demand for iron ore, which accounts for three-quarters of its revenue.

Prices for iron ore have continued to fall since the second quarter ended, which suggests that difficult times for the company may not be over yet.

Director of Ferrous Metals Jose Carlos Martins said he sees $120 a tonne as a floor for the price of iron ore, while current spot market is trading between $117 and $118 per tonne China delivery .IO62-CNI=SI.

Vale sold iron ore at an average price of $103 a tonne in the second quarter, well below spot market prices, according to its earnings report.

Martins said the "current ore prices were hurting Chinese producers," which he did not believe would go on for long. He added that excess steel production capacity in China was inducing mills to seek out the lowest-cost iron ores.

"At current market prices, smaller high-cost iron ore producers will start to drop out of the market," Martins said.

Vale produces some of the highest quality ore on the global market from its Carajas mine. But ore quality from its mines, especially its older ones in the so-called Southern System, has begun to deteriorate, which raises company costs.

Ore from the Carajas mine in the north of Brazil initially had iron content of 66 percent, some of the industry's highest. Martins said the company is investing to extend the life of the company's production in the Southern System and expand production and improve quality in Carajas.

"These investments are in line with our business model of keeping production costs low," said Martins.

Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said the market would have to get used to a new level of prices for iron ore that are lower than Vale had anticipated previously, at least for now.

The slowdown in global growth has hit Vale particularly hard, highlighting its dependence on Chinese purchases of its flagship products. Investors for years have seen Vale as a way to short China during times of global economic uncertainty.

Ferreira said the company's base metals and Australian coal operations were also facing difficult times. Vale shut down two furnaces at its Onça Puma nickel project in Para state after discovering leaks that are still being investigated. The company does not forecast a restart for some months, executives said.

Ferreira said the company did not expect nickel prices to recover to former levels of $180 a tonne.

Vale is also repairing its nickel project in New Caledonia after an accident at the project's acid plant shut down operations. It expects to restart in the fourth quarter.

The return to production of the two nickel operations should "help contribute to the company's cash generation," Ferreira said, adding that the company was reviewing its base metals operations, which could help it decide whether to divest in some less profitable assets.

Ferreira said the company was also working to secure an environmental license in 2012 to expand the Carajas mine, which would help it to offset the effects of falling iron content in its aging mines and reduce production costs. (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Maureen Bavdek)