Feb 15 Vale SA, the world's second-largest mining company, said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter net income was $4.67 billion, in line with the average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Rio de Janeiro-based Vale, the world's largest iron-ore exporter, also posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, of $7.40 billion.

