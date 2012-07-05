BANGALORE, July 5 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, has shipped about 300,000 tonnes of iron ore pellets to major Indian steel makers so far in 2012, a company source said on Thursday.

"We are quite hopeful....we will have higher quantity of iron ore pellets going in their blast furnaces," a senior company official, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.

These exports were made from Vale's plants in Oman and Brazil, the source said.

Oman plant, which was established in May 2011, was initially targeted to cater to steel makers in the middle east, but it is very well located to serve the Indian market, especially companies based on the west coast, he said.

Vale also plans to set up a distribution centre in Malaysia to cater demand from China and India. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Koustav Samanta)